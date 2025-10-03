Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goodluck India gains after subsidiary bags artillery shells license

Goodluck India gains after subsidiary bags artillery shells license

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Goodluck India rose 2.55% to Rs 1341 after the company said its arm, Goodluck Defence & Aerospace, has secured an industrial license under the Indian Arms Act, 1959.

The license allows it to manufacture medium-caliber artillery shells in sizes 105mm, 120mm, 125mm, 130mm and 155mm, including HE M107 and ERFB variants.

Trial production will start in Q3 FY26 with a capacity of 1.5 lakh shells a year. Capacity will be scaled up at its new facility. The move strengthens the companys defence play and supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Last week, Goodluck signed an MoU with BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram and Axiscades Technologies to collaborate for the Development of Advance Medium Combat Aircraft ('AMCA') programme and to participate in the Expression of Interest (EOI) floated by Aeronautical Development Agency, Bengaluru ('ADA').

Goodluck India is an engineering solutions provider. It makes defence products, high-end forgings, and heavy steel structures. The company also builds components for high-speed rail and infrastructure projects. It manufactures precision tubes for the automotive sector and other industries.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Goodluck India rose 11.65% to Rs 39.87 crore whnile net sales rose 7.54% to Rs 973.04 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fabtech Technologies IPO ends with subscription of 2.03 times

AI Optimism Lifts Nasdaq and Semiconductors to Record Highs Amid U.S. Shutdown

Care Ratings reaffirms ratings of EPL at 'AA+/A1+'

Hero MotoCorp clocks total dispatches of 6.87 lakh vehicles in Sept'25

Capacity utilization in manufacturing sector rises on year-on-year basis

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story