Goodluck India gains after subsidiary bags artillery shells license

Goodluck India rose 2.55% to Rs 1341 after the company said its arm, Goodluck Defence & Aerospace, has secured an industrial license under the Indian Arms Act, 1959.

The license allows it to manufacture medium-caliber artillery shells in sizes 105mm, 120mm, 125mm, 130mm and 155mm, including HE M107 and ERFB variants.

Trial production will start in Q3 FY26 with a capacity of 1.5 lakh shells a year. Capacity will be scaled up at its new facility. The move strengthens the companys defence play and supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Last week, Goodluck signed an MoU with BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram and Axiscades Technologies to collaborate for the Development of Advance Medium Combat Aircraft ('AMCA') programme and to participate in the Expression of Interest (EOI) floated by Aeronautical Development Agency, Bengaluru ('ADA').