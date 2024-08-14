Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 36.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.93% to Rs 691.38 croreNet profit of Goodyear India declined 36.25% to Rs 25.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.93% to Rs 691.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 719.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales691.38719.66 -4 OPM %6.418.90 -PBDT47.3166.61 -29 PBT33.4552.59 -36 NP25.0339.26 -36
