Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.97 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.94% to Rs 26.46 croreNet Loss of Max India reported to Rs 26.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.94% to Rs 26.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales26.4640.67 -35 OPM %-105.59-30.71 -PBDT-22.94-7.90 -190 PBT-26.87-10.30 -161 NP-26.97-12.21 -121
