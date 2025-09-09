Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gopal Snacks inks agreement for third party manufacturing in Karnataka and Uttarakhand

Gopal Snacks inks agreement for third party manufacturing in Karnataka and Uttarakhand

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Gopal Snacks has entered into long-term agreements with third-party manufacturing facilities located at Hiryur (Karnataka) and Kashipur (Uttarakhand).

The facilities will enable the Company to deepen market penetration and strengthen its distribution network in both Southern and Northern regions of India, ensuring continued growth momentum and enhanced service to trade partners.

Details of the Hiryur (Karnataka) Plant:

Installed Capacity: 4,400 MTPA Product Portfolio: Wafers, Snack Pallets, Corn Products Operational Strategy: Focused on strengthening presence in the South, servicing dealers more effectively, and ensuring deeper market penetration

Details of the Kashipur (Uttarakhand) Plant:

Installed Capacity: 5,900 MTPA Product Portfolio: Namkeen (including Gathiya), Snack Pallets, and Corn Products Operational Strategy: Focused on strengthening presence in the North, servicing dealers more effectively, and ensuring deeper market penetration

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

