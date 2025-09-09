Gopal Snacks inks agreement for third party manufacturing in Karnataka and Uttarakhand

Gopal Snacks has entered into long-term agreements with third-party manufacturing facilities located at Hiryur (Karnataka) and Kashipur (Uttarakhand).
The facilities will enable the Company to deepen market penetration and strengthen its distribution network in both Southern and Northern regions of India, ensuring continued growth momentum and enhanced service to trade partners.
Details of the Hiryur (Karnataka) Plant:Installed Capacity: 4,400 MTPA Product Portfolio: Wafers, Snack Pallets, Corn Products Operational Strategy: Focused on strengthening presence in the South, servicing dealers more effectively, and ensuring deeper market penetration
Details of the Kashipur (Uttarakhand) Plant:Installed Capacity: 5,900 MTPA Product Portfolio: Namkeen (including Gathiya), Snack Pallets, and Corn Products Operational Strategy: Focused on strengthening presence in the North, servicing dealers more effectively, and ensuring deeper market penetration
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app