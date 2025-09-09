Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel gains after securing Rs 19-cr order from IRCTC

RailTel gains after securing Rs 19-cr order from IRCTC

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RailTel Corporation of India rose 3.69% to Rs 358.55 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 18.56 crore from Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for providing comprehensive cyber security intelligence services.

The contract is valid for three years with annual payment terms and includes a 5% performance bank guarantee.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd eases for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 2.65%

Adani Power Ltd soars 1.38%, Gains for third straight session

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story