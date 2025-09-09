Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 2.65%

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 881.65, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.66% in last one year as compared to a 0.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.23% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

