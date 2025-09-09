NTPC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 325.65, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.83% in last one year as compared to a 0.73% slide in NIFTY and a 18.93% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 325.65, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 24858.25. The Sensex is at 81075.45, up 0.36%.NTPC Ltd has lost around 3.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34290.65, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.34 lakh shares in last one month.