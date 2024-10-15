Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 347.2, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.97% in last one year as compared to a 27.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.56% spurt in the Nifty Energy index. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 347.2, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25075.15. The Sensex is at 81827.06, down 0.18%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added around 1.92% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41534.95, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 112.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 348.45, up 1.77% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 99.97% in last one year as compared to a 27.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.56% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

