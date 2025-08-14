Gorani Industries standalone net profit declines 50.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.64% to Rs 11.65 crore

Net profit of Gorani Industries declined 50.98% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11.6510.536.189.690.440.790.340.690.250.51

