Trident unveils Rs 2,000-cr expansion strategy in Punjab

Trident has outlined a Rs 2,000 crore expansion plan in Punjab, aimed at accelerating industrial growth and employment generation in the state.

As a part of the plan, the company will invest Rs 1,500 crore in Barnala to scale up Terry Towel production and modernize paper manufacturing facilities. Additionally, Rs 500 crore will be allocated in Mohali to establish a state-of-the-art corporate office and a capacity-building center.

The initiative is expected to generate 2,000 employment opportunities, with a focus on engaging semi-skilled rural women and supporting womens empowerment.

Trident is one of the largest towel manufacturers in the world, one of the world's largest agro-based paper manufacturers, and one of the largest yarn producers in India. Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer.