Government approves Rs 305 crore Tex-RAMPS scheme to promote research and innovation in the textiles sector

The government has approved the Rs 305 crore Tex-RAMPS scheme to promote research and innovation in the textiles sector. The Textiles focused Research, Assessment, Monitoring, Planning and Start-up (Tex-RAMPS) plan will be implemented during 2025-31.

The scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 305 crore for the period FY2025-26 to FY 2030-31, is co-terminus with the upcoming Finance Commission cycle and will be implemented as a Central Sector Scheme, fully funded by the Ministry of Textiles. The scheme brings together research, data, and innovation to empower India's textile sector and position the nation as a global leader in sustainability, technology and competitiveness.