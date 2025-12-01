Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uno Minda allots 1.99 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Uno Minda allots 1.99 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Image
Dec 01 2025
Uno Minda has allotted 1,99,260 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each, pursuant to the exercise of options by the grantees under Uno Minda Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2019.

The paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased from Rs. 115,35,41,166 to Rs. 115,39,39,686.

First Published: Dec 01 2025

