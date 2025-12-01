Uno Minda allots 1.99 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Uno Minda has allotted 1,99,260 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each, pursuant to the exercise of options by the grantees under Uno Minda Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2019.

The paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased from Rs. 115,35,41,166 to Rs. 115,39,39,686.

