Government earnings stand at 8% of corresponding Budget Estimates 2025-26 for April 2025

The monthly account of the Government of India for the month of April 2025 has been consolidated today. The Government of India has received Rs 2,79,288 crore (8.0% of corresponding Budget Estimates or BE 2025-26 of Total Receipts) for April 2025 comprising Rs 1,89,669 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 67,160 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 22,459 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts, on account of Recovery of Loans. A total of Rs 81,735 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India this period which is Rs 11,860 crore higher than the previous year. Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 4,65,620 crore (9.2% of corresponding BE 2025-26), out of which Rs 3,05,830 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 1,59,790 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 93,460 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹28,955 crore is on account of Major Subsidies. The Union government's fiscal deficit reached 11.9% of the budgeted target by April for FY26. Meanwhile, Indias fiscal deficit for FY25 stood at Rs 15.77 lakh crore, or around 4.8% of GDP.

