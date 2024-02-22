Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government eases FDI norms in space sector; Allows 100% foreign Investment in making components for satellites

Government eases FDI norms in space sector; Allows 100% foreign Investment in making components for satellites

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The government on Wednesday eased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms in the space sector by allowing 100 per cent overseas investment in making components for satellites, as part of efforts to attract overseas players and private companies into the segment. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, the satellite sub-sector has been divided into three different activities with defined limits for foreign investment in each such sector, according to an official statement.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

