Government notifies Baggage Rules 2026, allows enhanced general free allowance

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 10:52 AM IST
The Central Government has notified the Baggage Rules, 2026. New Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026 and a Master Circular have also been issued. These measures reflect facilitative and revised provisions for international passengers and in line with new economic conditions, rising travel volumes and passenger expectations. The changes have been aimed at in consultation with stakeholders including Ministries, airport operators, and feedback from passengers, etc. These Rules will simplify procedures, enhance transparency, enable electronic and advance declarations and ensure smooth clearance. The revised rules enhance duty-free allowances in line with present-day travel realities, by revising entitlements for different passenger categories. These rules will further offer transfer of residence benefits; special allowances for jewellery; new provisions for temporary import/re-import; duty-free import of one laptop (for passengers above 18 years) and pets; and enhanced passenger facilitation.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

