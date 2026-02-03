Indices trade with major gains; realty shares in demand

The key equity benchmarks traded with robust gains in the morning trade as investors cheered the long-awaited trade agreement between India and the United States. The announcement sparked broad-based buying across sectors, enabling domestic markets to recoup losses triggered by the recent Union Budget.

The Nifty traded above the 25,750 mark, while realty shares extended gains for two trading session.

At 10:28 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, zoomed 2,282.29 points or 2.79% to 83,958.57. The Nifty 50 index added 690.05 points or 2.75% to 25,778.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE 150 MidCap Index rallied 2.62% and the S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 2.81%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,146 shares rose and 691 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged. Earnings to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, One Mobikwik Systems, Aarti Drugs, Aditya Birla Capital, Dr Agarwals Health Care, Castrol India, Firstsource Solutions, HFCL, JK Lakshmi Cement, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Mankind Pharma, Nazara Technologies, NMDC, Pidilite Industries, Restaurant Brands Asia, Triveni Turbine, Trualt Bioenergy, Varun Beverages, and Zydus Wellness will announce their quarterly earnings today. India-US Trade Deal: India and the United States on Monday announced a landmark trade deal following a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump, marking a clear thaw in bilateral ties after months of tariff-related tensions.

Under the agreement, Washington will cut tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25% and scrap the additional 25% penalty imposed earlier over Indias purchases of Russian crude oil. Trump said New Delhi had agreed to stop buying Russian oil and would move to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers on U.S. goods to zero. The deal is seen as a major boost to trade relations between the two countries, which are targeting bilateral trade of $500 billion by 2030. Market participants expect the agreement to lift sentiment for Indian equities and the rupee, while export-oriented sectors such as textiles, apparel and seafood are likely to be key beneficiaries.

Modi welcomed the announcement, saying reduced tariffs on Made in India products would unlock immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between the worlds two largest democracies. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called the pact a historic turning point, saying it would open new opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs and skilled workers, while accelerating Indias progress towards Viksit Bharat 2047. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index added 4.58% to 813.60. The index rallied 6.26% in the two consecutive trading session. Godrej Properties (up 6.97%), Lodha Developers (up 6.08%), Sobha (up 5.28%), DLF (up 4.96%) and Prestige Estates Projects (up 4.36%), Oberoi Realty (up 4.28%), Brigade Enterprises (up 3.82%), Phoenix Mills (up 3.54%), SignatureGlobal India (up 2.05%) and Anant Raj (up 1.93%) added.