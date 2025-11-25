Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 5.91% Government Security 2028 for a notified amount of ₹9,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method, (ii) 6.28% Government Security 2032 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method, (iii) 7.24% Government Security 2055 for a notified amount of ₹7,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method and (iv) 6.98% GOI SGrB 2054 for a notified amount of ₹5,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auction will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on November 28, 2025 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dr Reddys Lab gains after securing EC nod for AVT03

Diamond Power wins Rs 276-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions for Khavda project

ITI Ltd Slides 2.99%

Manba Finance Ltd Spikes 7.98%

Modest recovery in INR; Positive cues from equities support

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story