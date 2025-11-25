Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 5.91% Government Security 2028 for a notified amount of ₹9,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method, (ii) 6.28% Government Security 2032 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method, (iii) 7.24% Government Security 2055 for a notified amount of ₹7,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method and (iv) 6.98% GOI SGrB 2054 for a notified amount of ₹5,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auction will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on November 28, 2025 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

