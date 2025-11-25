ITI Ltd Slides 2.99%

ITI Ltd has lost 4.19% over last one month compared to 2.36% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.95% rise in the SENSEX

ITI Ltd fell 2.99% today to trade at Rs 315.85. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.26% to quote at 3085.57. The index is up 2.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd decreased 0.92% and Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 0.89% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 8.59 % over last one year compared to the 6.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

ITI Ltd has lost 4.19% over last one month compared to 2.36% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.95% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 60360 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 592.85 on 07 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 233.2 on 19 Feb 2025.