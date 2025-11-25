Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manba Finance Ltd Spikes 7.98%

Manba Finance Ltd Spikes 7.98%

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Manba Finance Ltd has added 7.27% over last one month compared to 0.54% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 0.95% rise in the SENSEX

Manba Finance Ltd rose 7.98% today to trade at Rs 146.9. The BSE Financial Services index is up 0.23% to quote at 13086.27. The index is up 0.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd increased 2.77% and Systematix Corporate Services Ltd added 2.35% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went up 13.33 % over last one year compared to the 6.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Manba Finance Ltd has added 7.27% over last one month compared to 0.54% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 0.95% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25964 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 201.5 on 06 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 115.15 on 10 Nov 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

