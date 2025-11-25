Manba Finance Ltd Spikes 7.98%

Manba Finance Ltd has added 7.27% over last one month compared to 0.54% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 0.95% rise in the SENSEX

Manba Finance Ltd rose 7.98% today to trade at Rs 146.9. The BSE Financial Services index is up 0.23% to quote at 13086.27. The index is up 0.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd increased 2.77% and Systematix Corporate Services Ltd added 2.35% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went up 13.33 % over last one year compared to the 6.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.