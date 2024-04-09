Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 30,000 crore

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) 7.32% Government Security 2030 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method, (ii) New Government Security 2039 for a notified amount of ₹10,000 crore (nominal) through yield based auction using multiple price method, and (iii) 7.30% Government Security 2053 for a notified amount of ₹9,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹ 2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India on April 12, 2024 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

