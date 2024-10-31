Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Government receipts stood at 51% of Budget Estimates in first half of current fiscal

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
The Government of India has received ₹16,36,974 crore (51.0% of corresponding BE 2024-25 of Total Receipts upto September, 2024) comprising ₹12,65,159 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹3,57,214 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹14,601 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. ₹5,44,803 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is ₹89,359 crore higher than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by the Government of India is ₹21,11,494 crore (43.8% of corresponding BE 2024-25), out of which ₹16,96,528 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹4,14,966 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹5,15,010 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹2,14,658 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

