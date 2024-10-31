Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HDB Financial Services files Red Herring Prospectus

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
HDB Financial Services, subsidiary of HDFC Bank Limited has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) dated October 30, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited in connection with its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each comprising of a fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs.25,000.00 million and an offer for sale of Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs.10,000.00 million by certain existing and eligible shareholders of the Company.

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

