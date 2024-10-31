Tata Power Company gains after Q2 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 1,093 cr

Tata Power Company advanced 1.84% to Rs 435 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 7.44% to Rs 1,093.08 crore despite of 0.26% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 15,697.67 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 44.06% YoY to Rs 1,772.87 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA during the quarter rose 23% to ₹ 3,808 Crore on the back of ramped-up solar manufacturing, favorable regulatory development in distribution, and operational efficiency across businesses.

On segmental front, revenue from transmission and distribution business stood at Rs 10,207.10 crore (up 7.97% YoY) while revenue from Renewables stood at Rs 1,913.46 crore (down 10.82% YoY).

Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director, Tata Power, said, Our Generation, Transmission & Distribution, and Renewable businesses continue to witness sustained growth momentum as India sees record power demand and investment in the new Age of Electricity. All our business segments have performed remarkably well during the quarter leading to 20th consecutive quarterly PAT growth.

Aligned with the Make in India vision, our 4.3 GW cell-and-module plant in Tamil Nadu is going strength-to-strength with the commissioning of a 2 GW cell production line during the quarter. The cell plant will achieve its full capacity by next month. The 4.3 GW module plant is already fully operational establishing us as a leader in solar manufacturing.

We have made significant strides in the transmission business with major wins in both Inter-State and Intra-State projects, showcasing our strong project execution capabilities in upgrading grid infra. These projects will help evacuate clean energy from remote renewable sites, to support widescale renewable energy availability.

We are mainstreaming the wide-scale adoption of solar rooftops in residential, commercial and industrial segments through our pan-India presence. We are also powering e-mobility in 590 cities, covering private, public, semi-public, and fleet charging. We are well on track in terms of our planned Capex for the financial year, with ₹ 9,100 Crore spent during H1 out of ₹ 20,000 Crore. Our investments in transmission, renewables, and hydro projects are designed to strengthen Indias energy resilience and security.

Tata Power Company is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed / managed capacity of 14,453 MW. The company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistics, and trading.

