Angel One rises on incorporating life insurance arm with Singapore's LivWell

Angel One gained 1.43% to Rs 2262 after the company announced the incorporation of its life insurance venture in collaboration with Singapore-based LivWell Holding Company.

The new entity, named Angel One LivWell Life Insurance, was incorporated on 11 September 2025.

Angel One will subscribe to 26% of the companys share capital for an investment of up to Rs 104 crore. The balance stake will be held by LivWell. Angel One clarified it will not exercise control over the proposed company.

The venture will operate as an unlisted public company and engage in the life insurance business in India, subject to approvals from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.