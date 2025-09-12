ICICI Prudential Life Insurance approves exercise of call option for NCDs

At board meeting held on 12 September 2025

The Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at its meeting held on 12 September 2025 has fixed the record date of 20 October 2025 for call option for redemption of 12,000 rated, listed, redeemable, unsecured, subordinated, taxable, fully paid-up, non cumulative, non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 1200 crore to be exercised on 06 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News