Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Prudential Life Insurance approves exercise of call option for NCDs

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance approves exercise of call option for NCDs

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At board meeting held on 12 September 2025

The Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at its meeting held on 12 September 2025 has fixed the record date of 20 October 2025 for call option for redemption of 12,000 rated, listed, redeemable, unsecured, subordinated, taxable, fully paid-up, non cumulative, non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 1200 crore to be exercised on 06 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BHEL wins order of Rs 22.87 cr from Indian Railways

PVP Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Benchmarks trade higher; metal shares shine for 6th day

Adani Road Transport to acquire 100% stake in D P Jain TOT Toll Roads

Indices trade with decent gains; European mrkt opens higher

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story