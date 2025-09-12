Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GBP/USD seen pressured under $1.3550 as UK economy stagnates in July

GBP/USD seen pressured under $1.3550 as UK economy stagnates in July

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

British pound plunged on Friday after data showed UK economy remained stagnant in July after rising by 0.4% in June. The dominant services sector expanded 0.1% and construction grew 0.2%. Meanwhile, industrial production fell 0.9%. On a yearly basis, GDP was up 1.4% in July, slightly slower than the forecast of 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, month-on-month manufacturing production has declined by 1.3%, while it was expected to remain flat after rising by 0.5% in June. The industrial production has contracted by 0.9% on monthly basis which was also expected to remain flat. Another report from the ONS showed that the visible trade deficit remained broadly unchanged in July.

Thus, rising economic concerns in the UK could add pressure on BoE for further rate cuts that is weighing on the British currency. Besides, dollar index holding gains ahead of the release of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment Index due later today is also adding pressure on the counter. GBP/USD is currently quoting at $1.3539, down 0.32% on the day. On the NSE, GBPINR futures are trading marginally higher at 119.72.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance approves exercise of call option for NCDs

BHEL wins order of Rs 22.87 cr from Indian Railways

PVP Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Benchmarks trade higher; metal shares shine for 6th day

Adani Road Transport to acquire 100% stake in D P Jain TOT Toll Roads

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story