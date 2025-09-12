Market ends with decent gains ahead of CPI data

The key equity indices ended with modest gains today, as investors stayed hopeful of easing India-U.S. relations and a potential U.S. Fed rate cut next week. Traders awaited for CPI inflation data, scheduled later today. The Nifty closed above the 25,100 level.

Metal, pharma and auto shares advanced while FMCG, media and PSU Bank stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 355.97 points or 0.44% to 81,904.70. The Nifty 50 index rose 108.50 points or 0.43% to 25,114. In the past eight trading sessions, the Nifty 50 index jumped 2.17%.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.27%.

The market breadth was even. On the BSE, 2,073 shares rose and 2,073 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Urban Company received bids for 10,05,36,55,185 shares as against 10,67,73,244 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:35 IST on Friday (12 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 94.16 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2025 and it will close on 12 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 98 and 103 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 145 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Shringar House of Mangalsutra received bids for 86,12,52,300 shares as against 1,70,16,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:35 IST on Friday (12 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 50.61 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2025 and it will close on 12 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 155 and 165 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 145 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Dev Accelerator received bids for 75,61,24,015 shares as against 1,31,47,075 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:35 IST on Friday (12 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 57.51 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2025 and it will close on 12 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 56 and 61 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 145 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index jumped 0.93% to 9,883.60. The index rose 2.78% in the six consecutive trading sessions. Hindustan Copper (up 12.62%), Hindustan Zinc (up 3.64%), Vedanta (up 3.04%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.04%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.92%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 1.35%), Welspun Corp (up 1.33%), NMDC (up 0.74%), Steel Authority of India (up 0.36%) and Tata Steel (up 0.24%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight: Infosys advanced 1.07% after the company said that its board has approved a proposal to buyback of up to Rs 18,000 crore. The buyback price has been set at Rs 1,800 per share, representing a 19.25% premium over the scrips previous closing price of Rs 1,509.50 on the BSE. The board has approved the buyback of up to 10 crore equity shares, representing up to 2.41% of total outstanding equity shares. JBM Auto soared 13.29% after its subsidiary, JBM Ecolife Mobility, secured a $100 million long-term capital investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The funds will be used to deploy 1,455 modern electric buses across Maharashtra, Assam and Gujarat under the Pradhan Mantri e-bus Sewa Scheme.

JBM said the project will help cut over 1.6 billion kg of CO₂ emissions, save 600 million litres of diesel, generate 5,500 jobs, and serve more than one billion passengers. The company has already deployed 2,500+ e-buses across 10 states and 15 airports, with an order book of 11,000 units under execution. Consolidated Construction Consortium hit an upper circuit of 20% after the company secured orders worth Rs 180 crore from various clients under its Buildings & Factories (B&F) division for constructing 13.5 lakh sq.ft. of buildings and factories. Lodha Developers shed 0.95%. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to develop a Green Integrated Data Centre Park in Palava, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

NLC India advanced 2.08% after the company announced it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khanij Bidesh India (KABIL) to expand its presence in the critical minerals and rare earth elements (REE) sector, both in India and overseas. Paras Defence and Space Technologies surged 6.11% after the company has received incremental orders worth Rs 26.6 crore from Opto Electronics Factory (OLF), a unit of India Optel, under the Ministry of Defence, Gov of India. The order pertains to the supply of electronic control systems used in Thermal Imaging Fire Control Systems (TIFCS) for battle tank applications, which OLF delivers to the Indian Armed Forces. Execution of the new order is scheduled between December 2025 and September 2026.

Travel Food Services (TFS) added 1.02% after the company announced that it has been awarded the license to operate travel QSRs and lounge at the Domestic Terminal (T1) of the Cochin International Airport. The company stated that the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) has awarded TFS the license for setting up, operating, maintenance and management of the F&B outlets, lounge and bar in the security hold area (SHA) at domestic terminal (T1) of Cochin International Airport. Global Markets: Most European market declined on Friday as UK Julys gross domestic product (GDP) came in flat. This marked a pause following a relatively robust first half of 2025, during which the British economy grew by 0.7% in the first quarter and 0.3% in the second. According to data released Friday by the Office for National Statistics, the economy showed no growth in July, slowing down from a 0.4% expansion in June.

Meanwhile, Germanys inflation rate rose to 2.1% in August, confirmed by the federal statistics office, in line with preliminary estimates. German consumer prices, harmonized for comparison with other European Union countries, had increased by 1.8% year-on-year in July. Similar inflation data from France and Spain are expected to show that price pressures remain largely under control across the eurozone. Most Asian market ended higher on Friday, reflecting the positive close in U.S. equities from the previous day. Equities in several parts of the world have been rallying as easing inflation pressures and expectations for U.S. rate cuts boost investor sentiment.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes ended higher, as investors bet that the upcoming consumer inflation data would not prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates next week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 617.08 points, or 1.36%, at 46,108.00, while the S&P 500 ended up 0.85% at 6,587.47. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.72% to 22,043.07. All three major averages scored new intraday all-time highs in the trading day and closed at record levels. The U.S. CPI rose 0.4% last month, the biggest gain since January, after increasing 0.2% in July, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said. The CPI was driven by a 0.4% jump in the cost of shelter. Food prices increased 0.5%, with prices at the supermarket soaring 0.6%.