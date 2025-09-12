Nifty September futures trade at premium

India VIX declined 2.29% to 10.12

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 25,210.10, a premium of 96.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,114 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 108.50 points or 0.43% to 25,114

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 2.29% to 10.12.

Infosys, Axis Bank and Vedanta were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

