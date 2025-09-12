INR recovers from all-time low, positive local equities support

The Indian rupee recovered from all-time lows and settled for the day higher by 7 paise at 88.28 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, on weakness in the US dollar index and positive domestic markets. Indian shares rose on Friday as rising jobless claims coupled with in-line U.S. consumer price inflation data spurred expectations for more Federal Reserve rate cuts. The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 355.97 points, or 0.44 percent, to 81,904.70. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 108.50 points, or 0.43 percent, at 25,114, extending its winning run to an eighth straight session. The domestic unit traded in a tight range and hovered around its all-time low level as tariff-led pressure on India's exports and sustained foreign fund outflows dented investors sentiments. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 88.39 and fell to an intraday low of 88.42 against the US dollar during the session. The domestic unit settled for the day at 88.28 (provisional), recovering 7 paise over its previous close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app