Goyal Associates standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.35% to Rs 0.81 croreNet profit of Goyal Associates rose 28.57% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.35% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.810.98 -17 OPM %28.4028.57 -PBDT0.210.24 -13 PBT0.180.19 -5 NP0.180.14 29
