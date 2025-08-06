GPT Healthcare standalone net profit declines 22.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 107.11 crore

Net profit of GPT Healthcare declined 22.89% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 107.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 97.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.107.1197.8216.2118.3617.2919.3411.1114.667.689.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News