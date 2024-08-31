GPT Infra emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 204-cr order

GPT Infraprojects on Friday announced that it has been declared as L1 (first lowest) by CAO Construction, South Eastern Railway, Kolkata for an aggregate value of Rs 204 crore.

The project includes construction of road over bridge (3 lane) with bridge proper and bridge approaches between Andul-Sankrail station and construction of road over bridge (2 lane) with bridge proper and bridge approaches between Nalpur-Bauria Stations of Howrah-Kharagpur section under the jurisdiction of Dy CE/Con/Garden Reach, S. E. Railway.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleeper for Railways in India and Africa.