Tata Steel Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 1:18 PM IST
Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 198.09, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.08% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% jump in NIFTY and a 48.75% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 198.09, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 25302.45. The Sensex is at 82334.29, down 0.01%. Tata Steel Ltd has gained around 12.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12106.45, up 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 338.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 305.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 199.05, up 2.07% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 51.08% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% jump in NIFTY and a 48.75% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 15.52 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

