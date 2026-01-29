Tata Steel Ltd gains for third straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 198.09, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.08% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% jump in NIFTY and a 48.75% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12106.45, up 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 338.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 305.92 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 199.05, up 2.07% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 51.08% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% jump in NIFTY and a 48.75% jump in the Nifty Metal index.