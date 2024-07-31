Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 26.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 241.73 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 26.81% to Rs 16.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 241.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales241.73235.90 2 OPM %13.2910.90 -PBDT25.5420.83 23 PBT21.6017.12 26 NP16.7913.24 27

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

