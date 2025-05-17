Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 145.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.03% to Rs 39.09 crore

Net profit of Bemco Hydraulics rose 145.58% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.03% to Rs 39.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.93% to Rs 12.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.49% to Rs 100.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

39.0928.32100.1284.5020.3115.4320.2915.787.434.2719.0012.607.044.0217.5411.835.282.1512.547.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News