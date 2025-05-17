Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.21% to Rs 423.06 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 6.10% to Rs 120.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 423.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 387.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.70% to Rs 461.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 413.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 1669.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1514.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

