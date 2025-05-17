Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.21% to Rs 423.06 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 6.10% to Rs 120.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 423.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 387.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.70% to Rs 461.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 413.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 1669.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1514.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales423.06387.37 9 1669.681514.81 10 OPM %94.1292.91 -92.3990.59 - PBDT161.25144.24 12 612.34539.78 13 PBT154.12138.67 11 583.70521.56 12 NP120.65113.71 6 461.48413.15 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PPAP Automotive reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 145.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Asian Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 54.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit rises 468.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Span Divergent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story