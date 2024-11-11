Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Credit standalone net profit rises 48.28% in the September 2024 quarter

United Credit standalone net profit rises 48.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.32% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net profit of United Credit rose 48.28% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.880.82 7 OPM %43.1841.46 -PBDT0.530.38 39 PBT0.520.36 44 NP0.430.29 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

We have a huge appetite for India talent, says FICO CEO Will Lansing

LIVE news: Supreme Court asks Delhi police to form special cell to impose firecrackers ban

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex settles flat at 79,496, Nifty at 24,141; IT, banks lead

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: CHN 10-0 THAI; IND-MAL match begins at 4:45 PM

Premium

Enabling conditions for nuclear energy: Five key tasks for policymakers

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story