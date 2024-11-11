United Credit standalone net profit rises 48.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.32% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net profit of United Credit rose 48.28% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.880.8243.1841.460.530.380.520.360.430.29

