United Credit standalone net profit rises 48.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.32% to Rs 0.88 croreNet profit of United Credit rose 48.28% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.880.82 7 OPM %43.1841.46 -PBDT0.530.38 39 PBT0.520.36 44 NP0.430.29 48
