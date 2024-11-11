Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.76 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.63% to Rs 12.86 crore

Net Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.63% to Rs 12.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.8614.89-21.15-6.04-4.05-1.86-5.76-3.57-5.76-3.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News