Granules India consolidated net profit declines 4.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.48% to Rs 956.52 crore

Net profit of Granules India declined 4.79% to Rs 97.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 102.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.48% to Rs 956.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1188.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.956.521188.0021.2617.93180.91188.54128.38136.0297.23102.12

