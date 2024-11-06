Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 63.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 63.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 25.59% to Rs 310.84 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories declined 63.20% to Rs 32.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.59% to Rs 310.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 417.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales310.84417.75 -26 OPM %20.0232.91 -PBDT65.50136.10 -52 PBT49.42121.59 -59 NP32.8489.25 -63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'River is highly polluted': Delhi HC denies Chhath Puja at Yamuna Bank

AAP ramps up grassroots efforts with padyatras and booth committees

US elections: Donald Trump declares victory; makes forceful comeback

US election 2024: PM Modi congratulates 'friend' Trump on historic victory

This Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock slipped 15% after 164% rally in 5 months

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story