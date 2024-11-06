Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 63.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.59% to Rs 310.84 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories declined 63.20% to Rs 32.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.59% to Rs 310.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 417.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.310.84417.7520.0232.9165.50136.1049.42121.5932.8489.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News