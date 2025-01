Granules India consolidated net profit declines 6.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.41% to Rs 1133.52 crore

Net profit of Granules India declined 6.41% to Rs 117.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 125.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.41% to Rs 1133.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1149.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1133.521149.7120.3221.79209.40222.49152.79170.10117.60125.65

