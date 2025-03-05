Granules India Ltd Falls 3.02%

Granules India Ltd has lost 17.88% over last one month compared to 8.14% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 5.19% drop in the SENSEX

Granules India Ltd lost 3.02% today to trade at Rs 457.2. The BSE Healthcare index is down 0.24% to quote at 38485.45. The index is down 8.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indoco Remedies Ltd decreased 2.87% and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd lost 2.45% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 10.88 % over last one year compared to the 0.67% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Granules India Ltd has lost 17.88% over last one month compared to 8.14% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 5.19% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4363 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 45200 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 724.55 on 02 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 382.05 on 15 Apr 2024.

