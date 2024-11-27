Granules India receives SBTi validation and approval for its net-zero goals

Granules India has received validation and approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its near-term, long-term, and net-zero goals. These targets, aligned with the 1.5C pathway, set Granules apart as one of the select Indian pharmaceutical companies with SBTi-validated targets under the initiative's new guidelines. Granules' goals are notable for their comprehensive scope and ambition.

Granules India has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its value chain, including all subsidiaries, by FY2050. In the near term, the company targets a 42% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions and Scope 3 emissions by FY2030, using FY2023 as the baseline, alongside transitioning to 100% renewable electricity. These near-term and long-term targets are aligned with the 1.5C pathway, emphasizing Granules' dedication to ambitious climate action and achieving net-zero well before FY2050.

