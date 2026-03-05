Granules India rises after US arm gets EIR for packaging facility in Virginia

Granules India gained 2.19% to Rs 565.60 after Granules Consumer Health received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its packaging facility in Virginia, USA with a no action indicated (NAI) status.

Granules Conusmer health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc and step-down subsidiary of the Granules India. It serves as Granules front-end division for OTC products in the U.S., leveraging Granules Indias manufacturing efficiencies, regulatory compliance, and integrated supply chain.

The FDA inspection was conducted at the companys packaging facility in Manassas, Virginia, from December 1 to 3, 2025. This marks the facilitys second FDA inspection, following the March 2023 audit, which also concluded with zero observations.

Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman and managing director of Granules India, said, Granules Consumer Health plays a critical role in our global operations as a packaging and distribution site. We process controlled substances and over-the-counter (OTC) products across three advanced packaging lines. Achieving zero observations in this inspection reflects the strong culture of quality, safety and regulatory excellence demonstrated by our teams. Granules India is primarily involved in the manufacturing and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs), and finished dosages (FDs). The company reported a 27.73% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 150.21 crore on 22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,387.94 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.