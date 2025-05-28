Granules India standalone net profit declines 3.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.75% to Rs 730.46 crore

Net profit of Granules India declined 3.26% to Rs 94.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.75% to Rs 730.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 933.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.74% to Rs 319.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 435.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.66% to Rs 2967.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3740.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

730.46933.472967.573740.1316.0020.2819.0321.43133.91172.93542.71735.1595.94136.52396.48591.3094.0597.22319.34435.92

