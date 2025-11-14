Granules India standalone net profit rises 191.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.26% to Rs 877.41 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 191.40% to Rs 120.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 57.26% to Rs 877.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 557.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.877.41557.9224.0918.39202.6490.82161.9056.07120.6141.39

