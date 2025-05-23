Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manba Finance standalone net profit declines 18.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Manba Finance standalone net profit declines 18.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 29.64% to Rs 65.52 crore

Net profit of Manba Finance declined 18.08% to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.64% to Rs 65.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.23% to Rs 37.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.73% to Rs 236.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 168.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales65.5250.54 30 236.93168.36 41 OPM %63.2372.06 -68.5874.22 - PBDT12.4212.35 1 54.6943.14 27 PBT11.1911.25 -1 50.1038.65 30 NP8.029.79 -18 37.8031.18 21

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

