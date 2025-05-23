Manba Finance standalone net profit declines 18.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.64% to Rs 65.52 croreNet profit of Manba Finance declined 18.08% to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.64% to Rs 65.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.23% to Rs 37.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.73% to Rs 236.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 168.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
