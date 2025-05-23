The Grob Tea Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.74% to Rs 16.14 crore

Net Loss of The Grob Tea Co reported to Rs 19.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 16.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 118.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

16.1415.41118.5199.96-114.06-88.388.131.14-15.86-12.6215.944.17-17.07-13.8312.140.13-19.15-13.9710.06-0.01

