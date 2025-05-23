Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit declines 76.86% in the March 2025 quarter

U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit declines 76.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 61.04% to Rs 15.25 crore

Net profit of U. Y. Fincorp declined 76.86% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 61.04% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.93% to Rs 11.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.87% to Rs 110.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales15.2539.14 -61 110.83121.62 -9 OPM %15.088.15 -15.297.79 - PBDT2.553.55 -28 17.9984.55 -79 PBT2.073.51 -41 16.9484.38 -80 NP1.094.71 -77 11.7364.92 -82

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

