U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit declines 76.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 61.04% to Rs 15.25 crore

Net profit of U. Y. Fincorp declined 76.86% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 61.04% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.93% to Rs 11.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.87% to Rs 110.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

