Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Expleo Solutions standalone net profit rises 114.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Expleo Solutions standalone net profit rises 114.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.15% to Rs 255.80 crore

Net profit of Expleo Solutions rose 114.56% to Rs 28.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.15% to Rs 255.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 255.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.56% to Rs 95.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 1024.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 964.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales255.80255.41 0 1024.80964.87 6 OPM %14.0412.57 -14.6314.51 - PBDT37.9432.13 18 156.93140.90 11 PBT30.0823.26 29 118.30107.87 10 NP28.8813.46 115 95.3481.10 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

The Grob Tea Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit declines 76.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 10.17% in the March 2025 quarter

AKI India consolidated net profit declines 77.19% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story