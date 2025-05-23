Expleo Solutions standalone net profit rises 114.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.15% to Rs 255.80 crore

Net profit of Expleo Solutions rose 114.56% to Rs 28.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.15% to Rs 255.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 255.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.56% to Rs 95.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 1024.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 964.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

255.80255.411024.80964.8714.0412.5714.6314.5137.9432.13156.93140.9030.0823.26118.30107.8728.8813.4695.3481.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News